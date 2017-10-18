Pussycat Dolls Deny ‘Prostitution Ring’ Claims Made by Former Member

After former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones called the group a front for a “prostitution ring” on Twitter Friday, the band has spoken out against Jones’ claims.

“The Pussycat Dolls has always and will always stand for female empowerment and sisterhood,” the group said in a statement via the Daily Mail. “We stand in solidarity with all women who have bravely spoken publicly of their horrific experiences of abuse, harassment and exploitation. However, we cannot stand behind false allegations towards other group members partaking in activities that simply did not take place.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The group added that Jones’ statements “undermine” its work and “takes the spotlight off the millions of victims who are speaking up.”

Up Next: Former Pussycat Dolls Member Kaya Jones Says Band Was a Front for ‘Prostitution Ring’

“While we were not aware of Kaya’s experiences that allegedly took place during her short time working with us, before the group signed a recording contract, we can firmly testify that we were not privy to any misconduct taking place around us,” the statement continued. “If Kaya experienced something we are unaware of then we fully encourage her to get the help she needs and are here to support her.”

Jones, who was in the group from 2003-2005, before the band released its debut album, alleged that the group’s members were paid just $500 per week while those who managed them made millions and claimed that she and other members were “abused.”

My truth.I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring.Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $ — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 13, 2017

Robin & the record label made all the money. We as Pussycat Dolls were paid $500 a week. While we were being abused & used. Fact! — KAYA (@KayaJones) October 15, 2017

Pussycat Dolls founder and choreographer Robin Antin also denied Jones’ claims.

“Kaya Jones was never a member of the Pussycat Dolls, but simply a Pussycat reject who’s looking for her 15 minutes of fame,” Antin told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. “I am shocked with the allegations Ms. Jones has stated and they are nothing more than disgusting, ridiculous lies. Ms. Jones was never an official member of the group, she was one of the many, many girls who auditioned for the Pussycat Dolls over the years.”

Photo Credit: Christina Radish / Getty Images