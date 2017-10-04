‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott React to Shooting in Their ‘Home of Las Vegas’

Drew and Jonathan Scott, the personalities behind Property Brothers, are opening up after a domestic terrorist killed at least 58 people and injured hundreds more in Las Vegas.

The twins each have homes in Vegas and film their HGTV show there. They both took to social media to share their condolences and vent their feelings about the tragedy.

They each shared their notes along with scenic shots of the Las Vegas strip.

“To hear of such a tragedy anywhere…but particularly in my home of Las Vegas is heartbreaking,” Jonathan wrote. “There is a mental health crisis upon us. Negative forces exist to divide us. In our darkest hour we must band together and hold family (and) friends close.”

Negative forces exist to divide us. In our darkest hour we must band together and hold family & friends close. #PrayForVegas #LoveBeatsHate pic.twitter.com/Ry8bzdh1jU — Jonathan Scott (@MrSilverScott) October 2, 2017

Drew wrote, “My heart aches for all the families who lost loved ones in Vegas. How can there be so much hate in this world?

Drew then followed that post up with a photo of himself posing with all his fellow Dancing With the Stars competitors in honor of the attack victims.

“We hope that dance will move you to inspire goodness in others, that the music will feed your soul, and that we can make you smile at a time that is so dark,” he wrote. “Tonight we dance for you.”

See both of Drew’s posts below.

My heart aches for all the families who lost loved ones in Vegas. How can there be so much hate in this world? 😢 A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Oct 2, 2017 at 7:33am PDT