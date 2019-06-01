Priscilla Presley Reportedly in the ‘Process’ of Looking After Her Ailing Mother

Priscilla Presley is reportedly stepping up to care for her ailing mother, Ann Lilian Wagner-Beaulie, according to Closer Weekly.

Presley is said to have put Wagner-Beaulie and her late father Paul’s home on the market, while starting the process of moving her mother in with her. Closer Weekly reports that Wagner-Beaulie and her husband were living in a Brentwood, California home purchased by Presley’s ex-husband Elvis Presley years after he divorced her. It was in her name.

“The home, which Elvis purchased for his in-laws a few years after he divorced her, was in Priscilla’s name. Elvis was very generous, he loved Ann and Paul and wanted to give them a nice home. Priscilla refuses to put her loving mother in a facility, so she’s using part of the sale to give Ann long-term, top of the line home care,” an insider alleged.

“Ann is moving in with Priscilla any day now and she’ll have every possible need met by Priscilla’s staff and by health care workers who will be on call for her 24/7. It breaks Priscilla’s heart because Ann was always very strong-willed and independent, and she misses Paul, who died last year, dearly. It’s very bittersweet,” the source continued.

Presley put her mother and father’s home on the market in early May, according to The L.A. Times. The home, which features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and roughly 2,500 square feet of living space, was purchased for $170,000 in 1976. It sold for $3.65 million — $150,000 more than the initial asking price.

The home sits on a corner lot, which measures more than a third of an acre, according to The L.A. Times. It features a concrete patio, which surrounds the swimming pool. The rest of the lot features a lawn and several trees.

Presley was represented by Jonah Wilson at Hilton & Hyland in the sale of the home.

According to Variety, Presley’s home is far more grand than the one she sold. She lives in a sprawling mansion in Beverly Hills, California, which features gates and over an acre of manicured lawn with swimming pools and a tennis court.

Presley was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973. During their marriage, she served as the chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises. She also worked as an actress, appearing in films like The Naked Gun and the hit soap opera television show Dallas. According to Variety, she will appear in the upcoming film, Wedding at Graceland.

