Prince William Would ‘Fully Support’ His Children If They Were Gay

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton share three kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — and should one of them one day come out as gay, their dad wouldn’t mind at all.

On Wednesday, the Duke of Cambridge visited the Albert Kennedy Trust, which aims to help and advocate for homeless LGBTQ youth. During his visit, William was asked how he would react should one of his children come out as gay, with royal sharing that he had been thinking about the possibility recently.

“Do you know what, I’ve been giving that some thought recently because a couple of other parents said that to me as well,” he responded, via Vanity Fair. “I think, you really don’t start thinking about that until you are a parent, and I think — obviously absolutely fine by me.”

“It’s something I’m nervous about, not because I’m worried about them being gay or anything, it’s more about the fact that I’m worried about the pressures that they’re going to face and how much harder their life could be. So from a parent’s point of view, that’s the angle I worry about,” he added, via ET Canada.

“I wish we lived in a world where it’s really normal and cool, but particularly for my family, and the position that we are in, that’s the bit I am nervous about. I fully support whatever decision they make, but it does worry me from a parent point of view. How many barriers — hateful words, persecution, all that and discrimination that might come — that’s the bit that really troubles me.”

William further explained that he and Middleton had been discussing their kids’ future and how they could be perceived by the public.

“The one thing I’d be worried about is how they, particularly the roles my children fill, is how that is going to be interpreted and seen,” he said. “So Catherine and I have been doing a lot of talking about it to make sure they were prepared.”

“I think communication is so important with everything, in order to help understand it you’ve got to talk a lot about stuff and make sure how to support each other and how to go through the process,” the Duke added. “It worries me not because of them being gay, it worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it and then the pressure is then on them.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Stillwell