Prince WIlliam Reportedly Tested Positive for Coronavirus in April

The coronavirus reared its ugly head on Prince William according to a report on The Sun from Kensington Palace sources on Sunday. The Duke of Cambridge tested positive for COVID-19 back in April but news of his diagnosis was kept private until this weekend.

The outlet provided some insight into his experience with the virus as a source said he was “hit pretty hard.” He reportedly had difficult breathing, which caused some panic among those close to him. The Sun noted that his positive test came right around the time Prime Minister Boris Johnson had told the country he, too, had tested positive. The source suggested that William preferred to keep his secretive because he didn’t want to add any more distress to the United Kingdom, who were already dealing with its leader having to fight through the coronavirus.

In keeping his diagnosis to himself and his inner circle, William continued to operate as business as usual. He didn’t miss any engagements as a result of his COVID-19 positive test as to not cause any panic. The 38-year-old has yet to publicly comment on the matter since the report first came out on Sunday. Many outlets reached out to Kensington Palace for comment but they did not confirm nor deny any of the news. The coronavirus also struck his family when Prince Charles announced he tested positive for COVID-19 in March. The 71-year-old dealt with mild symptoms but remained in good health for much of his recovery.

The coronavirus has struck many people in power across the country. In addition to the Royal Family and Johnson, it also left Canada Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, needing to self-isolate in March after his wife was diagnosed. In the United States, COVID-19 has run rampant on Capitol Hill, most notably with President Donald Trump. Following his diagnosis in September, Trump ended up going into Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment. After his weekend stay there, he was released and continued to make public appearances and get back on the campaign trail in preparation for the Nov. 3 presidential election. In addition to Trump, many others in his administration have tested positive, a list that includes First Lady Melania Trump, senior advisor Hope Hicks and White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany among others.