Prince William Poses With His and Kate Middleton’s Children in Heartwarming Christmas Photo

Fans love seeing candid photos of the royal family — and Prince William just gave his followers one more! A gorgeous black and white photo of William and his three children, sons Prince George and Prince Louis, along with Princess Charlotte, and fans just couldn’t get enough of it. In the picture, William is seen giving his youngest son, 20-month-old Louis, a kiss on the cheek, while brother George sits in a chair as Charlotte stands behind her siblings with her hands on Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge pushed the photo out to wish his followers a merry Christmas during the holidays.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One follower posted, “Happy Christmas to you all! And best wishes for the New Year?” while another said, “The authenticity in one picture. Love from Paris [pink hearts emoji].”

“Merry Christmas, what a wonderful natural photo! No need for photoshopping with your family. You guys are a class act,” one onlooker said.

The sweet family photo follows another image shared to the royal Instagram page highlighting four generations of royalty as it features Prince William, Prince George, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II as part of the launch of the Royal British Legions “Together At Christmas” initiative.

Although George had a little trouble stirring the pudding, everything seemed to go smoothing for the gathering.

The sweet family photos are a quick shift from the awkward moment William and wife Kate Middleton recently had on an episode of the BBC holiday special A Berry Royal Christmas. While it appeared that the couple may have had a tense moment, sources close to the royal family have quickly shot down any thought that there might be trouble behind closed doors, revealing that the couple is just fine and happy as ever.