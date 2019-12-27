Prince William Poses With His and Kate Middleton’s Children in Heartwarming Christmas Photo

Fans love seeing candid photos of the royal family — and Prince William just gave his followers one more! A gorgeous black and white photo of William and his three children, sons Prince George and Prince Louis, along with Princess Charlotte, and fans just couldn’t get enough of it. In the picture, William is seen giving his youngest son, 20-month-old Louis, a kiss on the cheek, while brother George sits in a chair as Charlotte stands behind her siblings with her hands on Louis.
The Duke of Cambridge pushed the photo out to wish his followers a merry Christmas during the holidays.
Videos by PopCulture.com
One follower posted, “Happy Christmas to you all! And best wishes for the New Year?” while another said, “The authenticity in one picture. Love from Paris [pink hearts emoji].”
“Merry Christmas, what a wonderful natural photo! No need for photoshopping with your family. You guys are a class act,” one onlooker said.
The sweet family photo follows another image shared to the royal Instagram page highlighting four generations of royalty as it features Prince William, Prince George, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II as part of the launch of the Royal British Legions “Together At Christmas” initiative.
View this post on Instagram
Four generations of the Royal Family 🎄 together at Christmas. New photos of The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George have been released as part of the launch of the @RoyalBritishLegion’s ‘Together at Christmas’ initiative. The initiative is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at annual festive ‘get togethers’ across the charity’s network of outreach centres. The four generations of the Royal Family are pictured here preparing special Christmas puddings — with the four representing a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans. The puddings will become the centrepieces of 2020’s get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity’s network in the UK and the Commonwealth – also marking The Royal British Legion’s 99th year. Photos 📷 by @chrisjacksongetty
Although George had a little trouble stirring the pudding, everything seemed to go smoothing for the gathering.
The sweet family photos are a quick shift from the awkward moment William and wife Kate Middleton recently had on an episode of the BBC holiday special A Berry Royal Christmas. While it appeared that the couple may have had a tense moment, sources close to the royal family have quickly shot down any thought that there might be trouble behind closed doors, revealing that the couple is just fine and happy as ever.