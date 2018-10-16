Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘Thrilled’ for Pippa Middleton After Birth of Her First Baby

Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews welcomed their first child on Monday, Oct. 15, and Middleton’s sister and brother-in-law, Kate Middleton and Prince William, have already shared their well-wishes for the couple.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thrilled for Pippa and James,” Kensington Palace said on behalf of the couple, via PEOPLE.

Pippa gave birth to a son at 1:58 p.m. local time, with the baby weighing 8 lbs. 9 oz.

“Everyone is delighted and mother and baby are doing well,” Pippa’s representative shared.

The 35-year-old’s son arrived six months after Kate gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, in April. In addition, Middleton’s brother-in-law, Spencer Matthews, welcomed a son in September with his wife, Vogue Williams.

Like Kate, Middleton gave birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, with Middleton and Matthews seen arriving on Monday, and Matthews carrying two large bags.

In December 2016, a source told PEOPLE that Pippa and her husband have a “deep desire” to disappear from the public eye in the long term, with a second source saying the couple is looking forward to settling down and “having children and leading a quiet life.”

Prior to giving birth, Pippa opened up about how her body was changing in the third trimester of her pregnancy in a column for Waitrose Weekend.

“As the final month nears and the bump grows prouder each day, movement is certainly getting more awkward,” she wrote. “As a result, one of the biggest changes is that my lower body has tightened up. The knock-on effect is making my back and sacrum both uncomfortable and achy. The transformations to my body that are taking place as it prepares for childbirth have meant that the sound sleeps and the baby bubble effect have gone. Reality is finally kicking in. Perhaps this is the body’s way of making sure that you get in tune with what lies ahead.”

The new mom revealed that she had been turning to stretching, meditation and walking to help her feel her best as her due date neared.

“Without those three things I would certainly not feel as good as I do right now, and I hope they will continue to keep me sane and levelled for the months and years ahead,” Middleton shared.

Middleton’s baby news comes on the heels of the announcement that Meghan Markle is currently expecting her first child with husband Prince Harry.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

