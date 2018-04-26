Prince William and Kate Middleton to Reveal Royal Baby Name Today

The royal baby is about to have a name!

Just three days after welcoming their third child, a son, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to announce the little prince’s name today, April 26, according to the Daily Mail.

Just as it had for Princess Charlotte in 2015, the royal baby’s official name is expected to be announced via the Kensington Palace Twitter account, which also announced the little one’s birth. The prince’s older brother’s name, Prince George, was announced via the Clarence House Twitter account just two days after his birth in 2013.

William and Duchess Kate’s bundle of joy was born in London’s St. Mary’s Hospital, the same hospital where siblings Goerge, 4, and Charlotte, 2, were born, at 11:01 a.m. local time on April 23. He weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs,” Kensington Palace announce the birth in a statement. “The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

While the anticipation surrounding what the royal baby will be named swells, Prince William teased that it would be revealed “soon enough.”

Though remaining tight-lipped regarding the reveal, William did tease a few names while taking a break from daddy duty to attend Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey, during which he said that Alexander is “a good name” and “Jerry is a strong name.”

Many have predicted that the royal baby will be either be named Arthur, Albert, or Philip, with a large betting company based in the UK called Ladbrokes having reported that Arthur was the top name, per their top bets. Other contenders include James, Thomas, and Henry.

Though his name currently remains unknown, it is known that he will have a mouthful of a title.

As reported by E! News, the infant’s official title will be “His Royal Highness Prince [name] of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.”

However, the child will probably not go by this entire title, as royal historian Marlene Koenig explained, “Royal children are ‘styled’ differently if they are the children of a royal duke.”