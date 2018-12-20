Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Changing up Christmas Plans With Family

Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton are changing their Christmas plans last minute, in order to spend more time with the Queen.

The family will no longer be splitting their time between the royals and the Middleton family, and the change appears to be for the foreseeable future.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Moving forward, Kate and William will continue to do Sandringham every Christmas Eve and Day as opposed to alternating like they used to,” a source reportedly said, according to Us Weekly, adding that the pair will “visit the Middleton in Berkshire later in the festive season.”

“That’s the plan this year too,” they added. “With the queen and Philip’s advancing ages, skipping years isn’t an option anymore.”

Queen Elizabeth II celebrate her 92nd birthday in 2018. Prince Philip, 97, made headlines in April when he underwent hip surgery. The Duke of Edinburgh’s surgery forced him to skip Easter service this year but he was able to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May.

The outlet previously revealed that Harry and Meghan will also be attending the Christmas celebration at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was nor formally invited to the events, though she is welcome to attend. This will also be the first Christmas for Meghan Markle as a member of the family.

“She is of course welcome at Sandringham,” a source previously told the outlet. “But she wasn’t formally invited for this Christmas.”

The Royal Family, including William and Kate’s children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8 months, typically celebrates the holiday by opening present. Following a Christmas dinner, Elizabeth signals when it’s time to go to bed.

Christmas Day is a busy day for the family as well, as they gather for church as a family and Elizabeth II conducts her annual Christmas speech.

“Sandringham at Christmas is beautifully decked out with a number of trees with antique decorations collected over the years,” The source told the publication. “It’s an old home and may feel like it lacks modern amenities in some areas — it can get cold in the mornings and there are electric heaters dotted around in certain places — but it’s also a home filled with some of the most amazing antiques and artwork.”

The news comes a few days after William and Kate unveiled their annual Christmas card, featuring a sweet moment with their kids.