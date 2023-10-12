Prince William Cheekily Reveals His Most-Used Emoji

Prince William is not subtle with his emoji use. In an interview with BBC Radio 1 this week, both he and Kate Middleton revealed their most-used emojis. The heir said that his is "the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth's out."

"Is this a clean thing, or is this a family one?" Prince William asked before answer the question about emojis. "I've been told not to say the aubergine [eggplant], so I've got to pick something else. It would've been the aubergine, but I'm saying now-because I've got to be a little grown-up-it's the one where the eyes go up and down and the mouth's out." Aubergine is another word for eggplant, and the eggplant emoji is infamously used as a stand-in for male genitalia. Meanwhile, the other emoji Prince William described is most likely the one known as "Zany Face" – an emoji generally used to denote silliness or partying.

BBC's Vick Hope and Jordan North were beside themselves over the prince's answer. Jordan said: "He said the aubergine emoji! What is happening? He said the aubergine emoji! This is brilliant."

Middleton, meanwhile, said: "Mine's probably going to be the heart, with then the crying emoji-the sort of like hysterical laughing when things have gone wrong." The two answered some other mundane, personal questions during the interview as well. For example, when discussing their dinner plans, the prince was somewhat self-deprecating as he said: "I can't do too much spice. I start sweating. It's unattractive."

"I like the spice," Middleton said by contrast. "I have to sort of cook the curry and then add the spice – extra spice – at the end." The prince joked: "She has to bring it in gently because otherwise I get too sweaty. It's not a nice sight."

Middleton and Prince William have been busy with public appearances in recent weeks, and this was no exception. They spoke to the radio hosts while in Birmingham, England for an event marking World Mental Health Day. It's clear that the upcoming generation of royals will be showing a more personal side to the public.