Prince William Breaks His Silence on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Racism Claims in Oprah Interview

Prince William defended the royal family against his brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle's claims of racism made during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying that the British royals are "very much not a racist family." Sky News reports that William also said he hadn't yet spoken to Harry about the interview, "but I will do." He made the comments during a visit Thursday to an east London school a few days after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II made a statement about the interview via Buckingham Palace.

During Sunday night's Oprah interview, Markle said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [her and Harry's son Archie's] skin might be when he's born" voiced by a member of the royal family. She declined to reveal who in particular made the comments, saying it would be "damaging" to them. When Harry joined his wife in the interview later, he also would not reveal the person's identity, saying, "That conversation I'm never going to share. It was awkward. I was a bit shocked." Winfrey clarified Monday morning that Harry later told her it was not his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Prince William says he hasn’t spoken to his brother yet but will do and they are “very much not a racist family”. pic.twitter.com/3j0AulDDOB — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 11, 2021

Queen Elizabeth gave an official statement through Buckingham Palace on Tuesday addressing the issues raised, including Markle's mental health, during the interview. "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement said. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

When Oprah asked Harry about his relationship with Harry, he implied that the two are not close. "I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together. But we are on different paths," Harry said. "The relationship is space. Time heals all things, hopefully."

The interview also covered both Markle and Harry's tumultuous relationship with the press. Markle revealed that at one point, she "didn't want to be alive anymore" and that she attempted to seek help from the "institution" of the royal family but was denied any help.

Harry also revealed that he was "cut off" financially at the start of 2020, a few months after he and Markle announced they would step back as official members of the royal family. He said his father, Prince Charles, "stopped taking [his] calls" regarding his and Markle's departure.

