Prince William Attends Ex-Girlfriend's Wedding

Prince William celebrated the love between his former girlfriend Rose Farquhar and her new husband George Gemmell over the weekend at a stunning wedding in the Cotswold Hills. The Prince of Wales reportedly kept a low profile Saturday while attending the ceremony at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin, Tetbury in Gloucestershire, according to PEOPLE.

Also in attendance at the event were William's fellow ex, Olivia Hunt, Tom Inskip, Jamie Murray Wells, Guy Pelly, Mark Tomlinson, Harry Meade, Natasha Rufus Isaacs and her husband Rupert Finch, who is also Princess of Wales Kate Middleton's ex-boyfriend. Farquhar is considered the royal's first serious girlfriend by many, and the former childhood friends go way back, with Farquhar even attending William's 2011 wedding to Kate.

Despite car difficulties that caused Farquhar and her father to arrive late to the ceremony, insider sources told the magazine it was a beautiful celebration. "It was a magical winter wedding in the snow," the insider said. "The bride and groom left in a tunnel of guests with sparklers in the dark, before leaving in the back of a vintage Land Rover. The Cotswolds are so beautiful in the snow!"

Farquhar currently works in special projects and business development for the Duchess of Rutland's Belvoir Castle, but studied acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute in New York City. The singer-songwriter also auditioned for Season 5 of The Voice UK in 2016, performing "Anyone Who Had A Heart" for the judges but failing to move past the blind auditions.

William's low-key outing comes after brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle's tell-all docuseries, Harry & Meghan, premiered earlier this month on Netflix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex open up about their relationship not only with one another but also with their fellow royal family members as they chronicle their decision to step back as senior working royals. Prince Harry didn't mince words when it came to describing the problems he has with his brother at the moment.

"The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother, so that he's now on the institution's side," Harry explained of stepping back from the royal family. "Part of that I get, I understand, right, that's his inheritance. So to some extent, it's already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and continuation of this institution."