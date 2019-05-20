Celebrity

Watch Prince Louis Walk in New Royal Garden

Sunday marked the debut of the Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, with the garden co-designed by Kate Middleton.

Sunday marked the debut of the Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, with the garden co-designed by Kate Middleton.

To celebrate, Middleton’s husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were on hand to explore the garden, resulting in a number of adorable family moments happily shared to social media by Kensington Palace.

In a video, the family makes its way to the garden, with 1-year-old Louis happily toddling along in red shorts and a navy sweater as he holds his dad’s hand.

The Duchess of Cambridge designed the garden with architects Andrée Davies and Adam White, and the clip saw her explain her passion behind the project, with the royal noting that she believes in the positive impact of the outdoors on physical and mental health, as well as childhood development.

“I hope that this woodland that we have created here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together,” she said.

In addition to the video, the account shared a series of photos, one of which shows a thrilled Louis brandishing a stick as his dad looks on in the background.

Another snap finds the adorably chubby-cheeked young royal sitting on a rope swing with some assistance from dad Prince William, while a third is a photo of Louis happily examining some nature as his mom lends a hand.

