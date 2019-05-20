Watch Prince Louis Walk in New Royal Garden

Sunday marked the debut of the Back to Nature Garden at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, with the garden co-designed by Kate Middleton.

To celebrate, Middleton’s husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were on hand to explore the garden, resulting in a number of adorable family moments happily shared to social media by Kensington Palace.

In a video, the family makes its way to the garden, with 1-year-old Louis happily toddling along in red shorts and a navy sweater as he holds his dad’s hand.

“I hope that this woodland that we have created here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together.” — The Duchess of Cambridge on the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden pic.twitter.com/286B9TOPGA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2019

The Duchess of Cambridge designed the garden with architects Andrée Davies and Adam White, and the clip saw her explain her passion behind the project, with the royal noting that she believes in the positive impact of the outdoors on physical and mental health, as well as childhood development.

In addition to the video, the account shared a series of photos, one of which shows a thrilled Louis brandishing a stick as his dad looks on in the background.

🍃 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden. The photographs were taken by Matt Porteous. #ChelseaFlowerShow pic.twitter.com/mT95MT88xA — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2019

Another snap finds the adorably chubby-cheeked young royal sitting on a rope swing with some assistance from dad Prince William, while a third is a photo of Louis happily examining some nature as his mom lends a hand.

The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of @Davies_White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. pic.twitter.com/zCGdl2zuS8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 19, 2019

