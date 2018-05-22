Prince Harry Stung by Bee at Prince Charles’s Birthday

Prince Harry’s first public outing since marrying Meghan Markle was interrupted by a bee.

While delivering a speech praising his “selfless” father at a garden party celebration held at Buckingham Palace for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, Prince Harry was interrupted by a rogue bumblebee.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex couldn’t be cuter in their first official outing as man and wife. ❤️👑 https://t.co/QqDcqWNl22 pic.twitter.com/FOH9nMFqom — People (@people) May 22, 2018

“Sorry, that bee really got me,” Harry told the crowd in the midst of his speech, waving off the pestering insect and sending the crowd into a brief chuckle.

The now Duke of Sussex quickly got back on pace, effortlessly finishing his speech.

“It really is amazing to see so many of you here today for this family celebration,” he said. “I say ‘family’ because this is a chance for us to honour The Prince of Wales’s work over the last forty plus years, with all of his charities, patronages and military associations – and, as you all know, my father views all of your organisations like an extended family.”

He went on to praise his father’s work, stating, “You have inspired William and I, and looking out here today, it is clear to see that we are not alone,” he said. “You have created an incredible body of work that has, and will continue to make such a huge difference to so many people’s lives both here and around the world.”

The event marked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s first public appearance since their May 19 nuptials, the newlyweds joining several other members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, who they will reportedly be neighbors with once they move into Apartment 1 at Kensington Palace.

The sprawling 21-bedroom residence, which was previously occupied by the Queen’s cousin, Richard the Duke of Gloucester, is currently undergoing renovations while Markle and Harry reside in Nottingham Cottage, a two-bedroom small residence on the property.

Despite having tied the knot, the couple is reportedly planning to spend the next several days in the “Nott Cott,” as Kensington Palace previously announced that they had postponed their honeymoon in order to jump right in to their royal duties.

“The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf said. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

While it is not known where the royal newlyweds will be jetting off to when they finally do go on their honeymoon, a top contender seems to be Africa, a place that is close to both of their hearts. However, recent reports suggest that they may be planning a getaway to Ireland.