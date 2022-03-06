Prince Harry Set for Another Major Legal Battle

Prince Harry is fighting another legal battle. BBC reports that Prince Harry has filed a suit against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of The Daily Mail due to an article they published last Sunday. The article revealed that last month Meghan Markle was to receive £1 in damages from Associated Newspapers. The symbolic amount would signify that the company was accepting defeat In the lawsuit that the Sussexes had filed after The Daily Mail published a handwritten note that the Duchess had written to her father, Thomas Markle.

This is merely the latest lawsuit that Prince Harry has filed. He made a move against the British government in January and threatened legal action if he and his family are not provided with security when they are in the UK. Losing access to police protection instead of private security was one of the downsides of the Sussexes stepping down as working royals two years ago.

The Daily Mail reported that the the Sussexes’ lawyers wrote a ‘pre-action protocol’ letter to the Home Office and will be taking steps to reinstate police security. According to Harry, private security does not have “adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information which is needed to keep the Sussex family safe.”

“The UK will always be Prince Harry‘s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in,” Harry’s legal representative said in a statement. “With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

The Queen was old about the legal proceedings, and this could be the first time that a member of the Royal Family has brought legal action against Her Majesty’s Government. “Harry’s argument in a nutshell is: ‘You got the law wrong.’ He feels the decision to remove his security was wrong. Pre-action protocol was sent by Harry’s lawyers to the Home Office a couple of months ago. This is essentially a precursor to a judicial review,’” an insider explained. “When Harry came back last April for Prince Philip’s funeral, he was given security. But when he came back in the summer, he wasn’t.”