Prince Harry Has Relatable Dad-to-Be Moment With Crying 5-Week-Old Baby

Prince Harry is already getting a taste of fatherhood.

On Monday, the soon-to-be father of a little prince or princess visited the Institute of Translational Medicine and the Scar Free Foundation Centre for Conflict Wound Research based at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham as part of his ongoing work to support veterans, where he was introduced to a 5-week-old baby named James.

Speaking to his old friend JJ Chalmers, a former Marine and new father, and his wife Kornelia during the visit, Harry appeared hesitant when baby James was formally introduced.

“It’s your turn next!” Chalmers said to the Duke, according to PEOPLE, though Harry simply replied with a “slightly” anxious smile.

The Duke of Sussex is currently preparing to welcome his first child with wife Meghan Markle. In October, Kensington Palace announced that the couple is expecting, and while details regarding the little royal on the way, including due date and sex, have been kept mum, it was revealed that the Duke and Duchess will be raising their child away from Kensington Palace.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child,” it was announced in November. “The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses, and they are very grateful that their official residence will be on the estate.”

The departure from Kensington Palace and to Windsor means that the royal couple likely won’t be welcoming their child in line with royal tradition. Typically, royal mothers give birth in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital, with royal babies making their first public appearance shortly after their birth on the steps of the Lindo Wing.

Given that St. Mary’s is more than an hour drive away from Frogmore Cottage, it is more likely that the new royal will be brought into the world at Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, just a 15-mile drive from the Sussex’s new residence. Frimley Park Hospital is also the location where Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex welcomed Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Baby Sussex is expected to make his or her royal arrival at the end of April or beginning of May, joining royal cousins Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 10-months in the line of succession.