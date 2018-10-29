Prince Harry Posts His First Instagram Story

It seems Meghan Markle is helping her husband foray into the world of social media, as Prince Harry posted his very first Instagram Story on the Kensington Palace account on Monday, Oct. 29.

Markle and Harry were headed to Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand when Harry snapped a shot of the landscape from the air, with the account later posting it to their Instagram Story.

“Traveling to the beautiful Abel Tasman National Park,” the post was captioned along with a helicopter emoji and photo credit given to the Duke of Sussex.

When the couple arrived at the park, Harry shared a message from himself and his family, including his and Markle’s upcoming arrival.

“From myself, my wife and our little bump, we are so grateful to be here,” he said, via PEOPLE. “We bring blessings from my grandmother the Queen and our family. We are so grateful for your hospitality and the work to look after this beautiful place.”

Markle recently made a bit of an appearance on the royal family’s social media as well, with the Kensington Palace Twitter account sharing a photo of Harry practicing his speech for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Sydney.

“Getting ready for tonight’s @InvictusSydney closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening,” the tweet read, giving photo credit to the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle and Harry still have a few days left on their royal tour of the Commonwealth, so it’s possible Harry and Markle will contribute a few more photos to the page before the trek is over. So far, the duo has traveled to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

After officially getting engaged to Harry, Markle deleted all of her social media accounts, having previously shuttered her lifestyle blog, The Tig. As a working royal, she, like Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton, does not have a social media account of her own, and updates on her life are shared through Kensington Palace’s accounts.

While they don’t have social media, it’s clear the royals want to take an active part in what they present to the public, and Middleton has even showed off her skills as a photographer on multiple occasions, snapping photos of her children later shared by the royal accounts.

