Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Picture-Perfect on First Tour as Married Couple

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently on their first foreign visit as a married couple, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visiting Ireland for two days to attend events and meet various officials.

Their first day saw them head to government buildings in Dublin and a reception at the home of the British Ambassador to Ireland, while day two included a visit to meet the President, a youth sporting event and a trip to Trinity College. The couple has already charmed the country, with well-wishers lining up to greet them, and Markle has continued her streak of fashion statements with a series of sleek looks.

Arriving in style

The Duke and Duchess kicked off their trip with a stylish arrival at Dublin Airport on July 10. Markle donned a deep green ensemble, accessorized with a structured brown bag, sleek chignon and nude heels for what was the couple’s first airport arrival as a married couple.

Official visitors

Upon their arrival, the couple was greeted by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. They then headed to Varadkar’s office, where they signed the visitor’s book. The signing of visitor’s books is one of the only times royal family members are permitted to give their autograph.

Showing off their style

To conclude day one, Markle and Harry attended a reception at Glencairn, the residence of Robin Barnett, the British Ambassador to Ireland. Markle chose a black dress by Emilia Wickstead, deftly putting to rest any tension that may have arisen in regards to the designer after the royal wedding, which saw the media that Wickstead had claimed Markle’s dress was based on one of her own designs. Wickstead later said in a statement that she thought no such thing.

Meeting the President

The couple kicked off their second day in the country with a visit to Ireland’s President Michael Higgins at his residence Áras an Uachtaráin. For the occasion, Markle wore a bespoke taupe green dress by Roland Mouret featuring her now-signature bateau neckline.

Well-wishers

The couple visited Trinity College on the second day of their official visit on July 11, with a crowd of well-wishers waiting to greet the royals. The duo spoke with many of those gathered to see them, with Markle also receiving a bright selection of flowers from fans.

Making friends

Harry and Markle also headed to Croke Park, the home of Ireland’s largest sporting organization, the Gaelic Athletic Association. There, they took in some of the country’s traditional sports and met a number of young athletes, including this young man who shares the same distinctive hair color as Prince Harry.

Getting sporty

Games observed during the day included football, the Irish field sport hurling and camogie, which is a bat-and-ball game played by women. Harry has long been an advocate of sport, and the Duke and Duchess have attended multiple events in the service of youth sports together.

Earning a smile

One young attendee, Walter Cullen, brought out the Duke and Duchess’ playful side when he made a grab for Markle’s hair, causing her to turn and give the youngster a smile, which was echoed by Prince Harry. The sweet photos instantly had fans on social media wondering when the couple would have children of their own and noting what lovely parents they will be.

Historical moments

On Wednesday, the couple also took a trip to the Famine Memorial, which is located in Dublin and is comprised of a series of statues with expressions of despair, memorializing Ireland’s Great Famine, which took place between 1845 and 1849 and caused mass starvation and emigration.

