Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Expanding Their Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new addition to their family: a new dog.

The couple got a Labrador earlier this summer, a source told PEOPLE. The new pooch was seen with them at their getaway in the Cotswolds area and Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Kensington Palace did not comment on the new dog.

The dog, whose name was not reported, joins Markle’s rescue dog, the Beagle Guy. She also had a dog named Bogart, but she had to leave him behind in Toronto when she moved to London.

Guy has become so famous that Madame Tussauds enlisted a look-alike dog to join their creepy “living” wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier this week.

PEOPLE also reported that Guy was at Markle’s feet when she was in the make-up chair for her Royal Wedding on May 19.

“It was just like hanging out with your friend on her wedding day,” make-up artist Daniel Martin told the magazine earlier this month. “The last thing we said to each other was, ‘See you on the other side.’”

“I’ve had two dogs that I’ve had for a long time, two rescue pups,” Markle said in November 2017, when the couple announced their engagement. “One is now staying with a very close friend and the other little guy is, yes, he’s in the U.K. He’s been here for a while. I think he’s doing just fine.”

Dogs have been a part of life at Buckingham Palace for decades. In 2011, Harry’s older brother Prince William got a Cocker spaniel named Lupo after marrying Kate Middleton. His grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, also has a famous love of corgis.

In April, the Queen was reportedly devastated when her last corgi, Willow, died after a battle with cancer. Willow, 15, was a descendant of Susan, a corgi Queen Elizabeth was given on her 18th birthday. The dog also had links to Dookie, a corgi given to the Queen’s father, King George VI, in 1933. Willow also appeared in the official portrait made for Queen Elizabeth’s 90th birthday.

“She has mourned every one of her corgis over the years, but she has been more upset about Willow’s death than any of them,” a Buckingham Palace source told the Daily Mail after Willow’s death. “It is probably because Willow was the last link to her parents and a pastime that goes back to her own childhood. It really does feel like the end of an era.”

The Queen has other dogs though. She owns Vulcan and Candy, two corgi-dachshund crosses, and Whisper, a corgi she took in after his owner died.

“Willow represents a significant thread running through the Queen’s life from her teenage years to her 90s,” another source told the Daily Mail. “For many, many years she bred and raised corgis and to think that the last one has now gone is something of a milestone.”

Last weekend, Markle and Harry spent a few days in Lake Como, Italy with George and Amal Clooney, who attended their wedding. The Clooneys reportedly hosted an exclusive gala dinner for the newlyweds, with only 15 other guests in attendance.

Photo credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images