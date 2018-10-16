Prince Harry Celebrates Meghan Markle Being Pregnant With Adorable Announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Monday that they are expecting their first child, which means that the royal couple can now happily discuss their upcoming arrival in public.

They did just that on Tuesday when they kicked off their royal tour of the Commonwealth in Australia, with Harry giving a speech at an event held for the couple and addressing his wife’s pregnancy for the first time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re both absolutely delighted to be here and really impressed to see you serving beer and tea at an afternoon reception in true Aussie style,” he said. “We also, genuinely, couldn’t think of a better place to announce the upcoming baby, be it a boy or girl, so thank you very much.”

“We also couldn’t think of a better place to announce the, er, upcoming baby. Boy or girl. So thank you very much.”

– Father-to-be Prince Harry during a speech at this afternoon’s reception pic.twitter.com/HO5ZDGUaGa — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 16, 2018

While speaking to Australian TV personality Eddie Woo, Markle reportedly said, “We’re ready! We’re excited to join the club.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also received their very first baby gift from Australian Governor-General and his wife, who gifted the expectant parents with a stuffed kangaroo whose pouch hid a baby joey as well as fleece Ugg boots.

“That’s so cute, it’s our first baby gift!” Markle said.

Also on Tuesday, Markle and Harry watched a rehearsal of Spirit 2018 by the Bangarra Dance Theatre at the Sydney Opera House and attended a public meet and greet. They also visited the Taronga Zoo in Sydney where they met a pair of koalas and their joeys.

In addition to Australia, the Duke and Duchess will travel to Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand over 16 days.

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that the couple was expecting.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the Palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

A source told People that Markle is around 12 weeks pregnant, having had her 12-week ultrasound and is “feeling well.” The Palace said that Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as other members of the royal family, are “delighted” for the parents-to-be.

Photo Credit: Getty / Karwai Tang