Prince Charles Under Fire for Allegedly Cutting Meghan Markle Out of Archie Birthday Post

The British Royal Family might be heads of state, but that doesn't mean they're too busy to be exceedingly petty. Archie, the son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, turned two on May 6, and Prince Charles's official social media accounts shared an image of himself with Prince Harry and baby Archie with the caption "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today." While it was a restrained yet loving sentiment, people were quick to point out one glaring detail: the original photo featured Markle as well, who has apparently been cropped out.

"Sad! Very sad state of affairs when the supposed future king cuts the mother of his grandchild out of the photo with which he chooses to share," tweeted one person. "Yes, they haven’t seen Archie for over 12mnths, but to not include Meghan… it’ll only add fuel to the fire of the tabloids." People also pointed out the fact that he referred to him simply as "Archie" instead of his grandson. "This is you grandson and you just referred to him plainly as Archie as if he’s of no relation to you," replied one follower. What happened to ‘Happy birthday to my grandson, Archie?’ Gosh, you’re cold, sir.

Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. 🎂 📸 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/HwvTBzphJu — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) May 6, 2021

"Lovely picture, but where is Meghan on the picture?" another Twitter user wrote. "Why would you not call him your grandson and why cut his mother off?" wrote another frustrated follower. "You have made a lot of mistakes yourself or have you forgotten that. This is not helping at all."

Things between Prince Harry and Prince Charles have been particularly strained since Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, and Charles is reportedly "still fuming" about what the couple revealed. "Charles is still fuming about Harry throwing shade at him and the royal family in the big interview and won’t let it drop," an insider told Us Weekly. The family reunited for Prince Philip's funeral, but there is clearly still work to be done to repair that relationship.