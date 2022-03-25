Prince Charles Suffers Embarrassing Beer Blunder

Prince Charles is more fitted to sit on the throne than he is to stand behind a bar, at least if his latest attempt at pulling a Guinness is any indication. The 73-year-old royal, who is next in line to the throne, sparked plenty of laughter during his visit to the Irish Cultural Centre (ICC) in London on Tuesday, March 15 thanks to his hilarious and embarrassing beer blunder.

Visiting the popular locale alongside wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, Charles gave his best attempt at pulling a Guinness. After being shown how to properly tip the glass, Charles still struggled to get the perfect pint and required a bit more assistance. While his pint wasn’t perfect, Charles certainly seemed to enjoy it. As his wife and others giggled, the Prince of Wales threw the crowd into an even bigger fit of laughter when he took a sip from his glass, leaving him with foam on his nose. It was a chuckling Camilla who discreetly told her husband about the froth on his nose, promoting Charles to quickly wipe it away with a laugh.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/RE_DailyMail/status/1503690418193580039?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Despite Charles’ struggles to pull the perfect pint, the official Guinness GB Twitter account had plenty of praise for the royal. Responding to a video of the humorous moment shared by The Daily Mail‘s royal editor Rebecca English, Guinness GB tweeted, “Cheers, Your Royal Highness! Not bad pouring skills, hope you enjoyed those sips.”

Charles and Camilla visited the Irish Cultural Centre as the center celebrated 25 years of delivering cultural events and performances across art forms including music, film, theatre, literature and visual arts. During the visit, the couple toured the facilities and learned the center’s history. They were even invited to play the Irish bodhrán drum and watched a performance of traditional dances to celebrate the ICC’s 25th anniversary.

The March 15 trip came just ahead of the royal couple’s visit to the Republic of Ireland﻿ from March 23 to March 25. In a speech on Thursday as they marked their first-ever visit to Waterford, Ireland’s oldest city, Charles said Ireland is “a country that means more to us than I can possibly say,” adding that Ireland and England “are not just neighbors, but partners who, though at times we have traveled a troubled road together, have through reconciliation and understanding forged a future that has benefitted both our peoples and the world, according to PEOPLE. HOLA! reported the future King and Queen Consort’s tour is one of four previously announced spring tours that members of the royal family are undertaking in 2022, which marks Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee year.