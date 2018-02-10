‘Pretty Little Liars’ Actress Shay Mitchell Runs Topless Down Sunset Boulevard

Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell is going viral after she ran topless through Los Angeles for a viral video.

The 30-year-old actress, who played Emily Fields on PLL, recently reached 3 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, and was forced by a friend to keep a promise she recently made.

While on vacation in Morocco, Mitchell had told her friend she would run through the streets naked when she reached the 3 million mark. The friend began filming her by surprise the day she met the milestone, and Mitchell obliged.

The internet personality stripped down to yellow panties with the phrase “Nice Buns” printed on the back and headed out the door. As she took off her top, she put on a rubber unicorn mask to hide her identity.

She then jogged around the block around to Sunset Boulevard before hopping into her friend’s car. Along the way, the friend filmed her interaction with passersby as they caught a glimpse of the strange runner.

“A deal is a deal, and I did it,” Mitchell said afterwards. “Guess what happens when I hit 10 [million subscribers].”

The viral clip has been watched more than 263,000 times since it was uploaded on Friday.

Before she went on her escapade, the PLL alum greeted her loyal following with a kind message about what their support has meant to her.

“I can’t tell you how much this means to me to have you guys coming along since when I first started the channel is was uncharted territories, and now it’s just a learning experience every single week,” she said. I promise you there’s gonna be so much more to come. It’s insane.”

Mitchell started her YouTube channel in Oct. 2011 and has amassed 103 million views on her videos, which are uploaded weekly.

Aside from her YouTube career, Mitchell is still acting. She is slated to appear in the horror film Cadaver, which is coming out in May, and the Lifetime drama series You, which will debut some time in 2018.