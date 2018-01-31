President Trump’s State of the Union Set off Celebrities on Twitter

President Donald Trump took the stage Tuesday night to deliver his first State of the Union address, but during the speech a number of celebrities sounded off on social media.

During the speech, which ran one hour and 20 minutes, making it the third-longest State of the Union address in history, the President covered a number of issues, including unity in Congress, economic development, immigration reform, crime, and the opioid crisis. Among the firestorm of tweets in response to the address were celebrities speaking out against the president's controversial views.

Rosie Perez and Patton Oswalt were among the celebrities to call Trump out for his comments on Puerto Rico, which many accused the president of simply glossing over during his speech with his comment, "To everyone still recovering in Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands — everywhere — we are with you, we love you, and we always will pull through together, always."

"Puerto Rico's still underwater, Congressmen are being shot, but hey, whaddya gonna do?" (STANDING OVATION) #SOTU — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 31, 2018

Other celebrities, including Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Silverman, and Andy Cohen, had a lot to say about various other parts of the President's speech.

No mention of Niger or of Sgt LaDavid Johnson, no mention of those Soldiers. Why not.. just asking. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 31, 2018

I was told darkness could not exist in the light. But here it is, for everyone to not see.#SOTU — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 31, 2018

Religious Liberty = it’s ok to hate gay people. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 31, 2018

The president's stance on immigration, which has long been one of his lead popular opinions amongst his opponents, drew boos from the crowd when he claimed that "under the current broken system, a single immigrant can bring in virtually unlimited numbers of distant relatives."

While the comment sparked an abundance of tweets, Alyssa Milano and Elizabeth Banks also focused on it.

My vision for America is one in which everyone is welcomed, regardless of religion, race, or country of origin. It’s people who make America great, not bigoted policies. #StateOfTheDream pic.twitter.com/kzebeVuocx — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 31, 2018

PS not all immigrants are in murderous gangs, one did my hair color today - I don’t really need to say this, right? #SOTU — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) January 31, 2018

While some people reacted vocally to Trump's speech, his wife hardly reacted at all. Melania Trump's lack of reaction has people thinking there's tension in The White House.

Viewers at home keyed in on it and took to Twitter to hypothesize what could be going on between the couple. Some thought it could be the Stormy Daniels scandal that recently broke, and others thought she was simply tired of dealing with him.