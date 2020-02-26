Pregnant ‘KUWTK’ Star Malika Haqq Criticized for Planning ‘Mommy Makeover’ With Plastic Surgeon

Malika Haqq is ready for delivery, as well as, post baby surgery! The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star took to social media to share a picture with her followers saying that she’ll be going under the knife after giving birth. In the photo, she posed with plastic surgeon to the stars, Dr. Jason Diamond, who also has appeared on shows like Dr. 90210 and The Celebrity Plastic Surgeons of Beverly Hills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malika (@malika) on Feb 25, 2020 at 9:56am PST

“Stopped by just to see my fav [Dr. Diamond] and I’m fully book for my post pregnancy makeover. I can’t wait!” she wrote in the caption.

While Haqq seemed more than thrilled, some of her followers weren’t and decided to share their dismay in the comments section accusing the mom of not being in tune with what a mom should look like post-birth.

“Dang have the baby first. Why do females think they need to look amazing right after giving birth? Beyond me. Vanity, I guess,” one user wrote, while another echoed, “So sad to hear this. What a shallow life.”

Another user suggested she shouldn’t even be a mom if she can’t handle the stretch marks, writing, “Really…if you can’t accept the marks that come along with having a baby then you shouldn’t be a mom.”

“This is why moms hate their body’s rich people having unrealistic bodies and faces,” one fan commented.

The backlash kept filling the comment section, as someone else seemed baffled that she made the appointment before giving birth, writing, “Is this a thing? To schedule plastic surgery before even seeing what your body will be like after birth? Someone help this peasant understand…”

Another woman chimed in saying she was 10 months pregnant and that was the “last thing” from her mind is perfecting her body post-birth, while another woman — who it’s unclear if she s a mom or not — said that she would be worried about producing milk 6 months after than looking like perfection.

All of this comes just a few weeks after she celebrated with a baby shower that her best friend Khloé Kardashian organized. She also used the special moment to reveal on social media who the father of her child is after keeping it hush-hush for so long. Fans weren’t sure if it was her on-again-off-again boyfriend O.T. Genasis, but according to the picture she revealed, it is in fact him.

