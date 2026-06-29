Polymarket Odds Go Wild as ABC Reportedly Considers Airing Cancelled ‘Bachelorette’ Season



Jesse Palmer could be back on your TVs sooner than later and we just might see Taylor Frankie Paul presenting roses after all. And that is of great interest to Polymarket bettors.

As Pop Culture’s, Libby Hider previously alluded to, ABC is strongly considering airing Season 22 of The Bachelorette in the near future. This comes just months after ABC opted to nix the season – originally scheduled to premiere in spring – because the show’s star, Paul, had been investigated for numerous domestic violence incidents, including one instance in which TMZ released footage of her throwing chairs at a former partner, Dakota Mortensen. The video was from 2023 and also showed one of Paul’s three children being inadvertently hit during the incident.

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With rumors circulating that ABC will greenlight the already filmed 22nd season, Polymarket wagers are taking off with fans and those looking to make a buck rushing to wager on who will claim the final rose as The Bachelorette’s winner.

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Currently, Doug Mason is viewed as having the best chance of winning, claiming 58% percent of bets. Not surprisingly, the second most action is on “Other (Season Cancelled),” which is trading at 13%. Less than a week ago the “Other (Season Cancelled)” option had an 86% chance of happening, per Polymarket bettors. Richard Van De Water, Brad Ledford, and more than a dozen others are all being bet a 1% or less chance of being Taylor Frankie Paul’s next beau.



Will Doug Mason win The Bachelorette Season 22?

Paul originally gained notoriety as a cast member on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Around the same time, she admitted to “soft swinging” along with her then-husband, Tate Paul. Her admission gained instant attention, notably because the couple’s “soft swinging” was said to have taken place with other Mormon couples. Soon, Paul’s social media and overall popularity exploded, leading to her becoming the choice for the 22nd season of The Bachelorette.

Bettors could have their answer soon. If Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season does hit airwaves, it will reportedly do so in mid-July.



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