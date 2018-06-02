Pregnant Pippa Middleton Shows off Growing Baby Bump in London

Pippa Middleton, who is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews, was spotted out in London on Thursday, showing off her growing baby bump.

In photos published by PEOPLE Magazine, the 34-year-old is seen wearing a blue blazer, a black shirt and black and white checkered pants, along with over-sized sunglasses and blue flats.

News that Middleton is expecting her first child broke in April, a few days before her older sister, Kate Middleton, welcomed her third child on April 23.

Since then, Middleton has not shied away from public view. She was seen heading to Kensington Palace the day after Prince Louis was born to meet her new nephew.

On May 19, she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, wearing a green dress with a floral print, which some social media users believed made her look like an iced tea can.

A few days after the wedding, Middleton was seen in workout gear in London as she left her exclusive gym KX. She is reportedly preparing for the baby’s birth “like an athlete.” She is even following a program called “Bespoke Package – Pregnancy Support Program,” according to the Daily Mail.

On May 26, Middleton and Matthews were seen at the French Open in Paris, where Middleton kept her baby bump under wraps. She wore a red Ralph Lauren dress that retails for £349 ($464.78).

Middleton and Matthews celebrated their one-year anniversary on May 20, the day after Harry and Markle’s wedding. Both weddings included Prince George as a pageboy and Princess Charlotte as a bridesmaid. Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, also attended her sister’s wedding.

According to The Sun, Kate “couldn’t have been more delighted” to hear about her younger sister’s pregnancy. She was also the first person to learn the news after Matthews.

“When Pippa found out she was pregnant, she was obviously thrilled and utterly overjoyed,” a source told the Sun in April. “Naturally, big sister Kate and parents, Carole and Michael, were the first people she told — James aside — and they could not have been more delighted.”

The source continued, “Pippa and James have always known they wanted children. They have made the most of their first few months of marriage and felt the time was right to expand their family.”

Middleton’s baby is reportedly due in October.

