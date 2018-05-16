Pink Slams Twitter Troll Who Insults Her Looks

Pink usually has no time for online trolls, but when she does, it’s usually to deliver an epic clapback.

The singer did just that on Wednesday when she responded to a Twitter user who wrote that the 38-year-old looks old.

“Wow Pink looks so old that should be named Purple instead,” the person wrote.

In truly spectacular fashion, Pink responded to the hater, even giving them their very own nickname.

“You must be from la,” the singer cracked. “Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I’ve earned every f—ing minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll.”

Pink further shared her thoughts on aging in a second tweet, writing, “I am of the mindset that it’s a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you’ve laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I’m alive.”

She also responded to a fan who wrote that they can’t wait to see the singer when she’s 80. “And if you’re still doing aerial stunts, all the better,” the fan tweeted.

“You know I will!” Pink replied. “I’ll call it ‘the wrinkles and rolls tour.’”

In 2015, the singer told Entertainment Tonight that she refuses to be bullied.

“I don’t take well to bullying. I never have,” she said. “I’m not a person that will be bullied. I’m not a person that will stand by watching other people bullied.”

Pink added, “I am a girl, I have feelings and people think I take no sh*t and I’m tough, tougher than nails, but I’m a human being.”

