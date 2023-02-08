Pink Opens up About Death of Family Nanny

Pink is opening up about her family's recent losses as they navigate their way through the death of her father and the family's nanny. Speaking with Women's Health ahead of the release of her new album, Trustfall, the musician shared how she and her two children have been finding their way during the tough times.

Pink opened up about the recent death of the family's nanny, Trish, who passed away due to cancer, calling her "one of the loves of our life." Before her death, Trish helped Pink's 6-year-old son Jameson and 11-year-old daughter Willow Sage understand what was going to happen, promising them that "she would be their angel."

"And so my youngest – talking about this makes me cry – Jameson will walk around the kitchen and go, 'Hey, Grandpa, hey, Trish,'" said the singer, who shares her two kids with husband Carey Hart. On another occasion, the family was out on a hike when a hailstorm rolled in, and Pink heard Jameson talking to TrishL "'Trish, I know you're up there; you've got to make the wind stop!'"

Pink also has been mourning the loss of her father, who died in August 2021 after living with cancer for eight years. "When I Get There," a song off of Trustfall, which is scheduled to be released on Feb. 17, had a particular emotional impact on Pink the first time the artist heard the song, written by David Hodges and Amy Wadge.

"I'm sorry, it's a hard first listen," Pink said. "I was the same when I first heard that song." Growing quieter, she shared, "Um, I lost my dad in August of 2021. He had cancer for eight years. When that song was sent to me, I was very numb. I don't grieve in a normal way, like how I see other people grieve. They have such instant access to their grief, it seems. I just kind of go numb. It takes me a really long time to unpack that suitcase, and that song was part of the unpacking. I heard it, and I thought, That's my song."