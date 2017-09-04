Pink Glams up Her Night With Nearly Topless Look

Pink is known for her sense of style, but the pop-star took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of herself in a “glam” costume that sees the singer going nearly topless.

When that pre-baby acrobat costume works for a glam rock party and your friends are as weird as you are A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

In the photo, Pink can be seen standing between her husband, Carey Hart and some friends, as they are all dressed up in “glam rock” gear.

Pink’s ensemble covers half her chest, while the other half is strategically covered by a heart-shaped pastie.

She captioned the photo, “When that pre-baby acrobat costume works for a glam rock party and your friends are as weird as you are.”

While she might see it “weird,” plenty of fans see it as part of her unique personality and spunk. It an interview last month on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, Pink showcased her stellar style and opened up about her relationship with the awards show.

In the live stream interview, Pink said, “I’m a person who gets nominated, I usually don’t win. It’s come full circle because I used to get grounded for watching MTV.”

Pink’s music videos have been nominated 19 times for Video Music Awards, and have brought home the trophy 7 times. In 2001, her video for “Lady Marmalade,” from the Moulin Rouge! soundtrack, with Christina Aguilera, Mýa, and rapper Lil’ Kim won Video of the Year and Best Video from a Film.

This year she accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which is often presented “to music performers, recognizing accomplishments in music and film.”