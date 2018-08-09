Pink Gets Discharged From Hospital, Unleashes Fury on Paparazzi

Pink has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for a gastric virus that forced her to postpone several tour dates.

After being rushed to a Sydney, Australia hospital Monday night just hours before she was set to perform, “Who Knew” singer Pink is back on the mend and almost ready to get back to crooning to her fans, she announced Tuesday on Instagram.

“Hi beautiful Sydney people. First, I want to say thank you to all of the kind people out there for your well wishes for my speedy recovery,” the “What About Us” singer captioned the photo.

“On Monday, we were absolutely planning on going ahead with the show, and about 20 minutes before I left for soundcheck, I was rushed to the hospital, in excruciating pain. That was the reason for the late cancellation. It was out of anyone’s control, and of course, wasn’t planned that way,” the singer, who is currently on her Beautiful Trauma World Tour, explained.

She went on to state that she had been released from the hospital “last night,” and was strictly following the doctor’s orders of plenty of “liquids and rest” in an effort to resume her tour.

“A lot of you know how physical my shows are, and that I don’t just stand in front a microphone and sing. I flip, dance, fly, harness, silk, and scream my way through a total s— show of awesomeness (no pun intended),” Pink continued. “Therefore, I need to be physically healthy and well in order to perform this show. I think all of you deserve the full show and me at my best.”

The singer said that she plans to return to the stage on Saturday, Aug. 11, adding that the postponed tour dates will be rescheduled. Until then, Pink said that she will be “drinking green tea, and spending time with my kids.”

As for the paparazzi who claimed she had postponed her tour so that she could instead relax, the singer had a warning.

“That’s a warning to paparazzi,” she wrote. “You might actually see me walking upright outside of my hotel room cage with two little children, and another warning: I might even smile. Not too much, though. I’ll try to control the smiling.”

Pink’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour began in Phoenix, Arizona in March before moving Down Under in July. However, she was forced to cancel her first show due to an upper respiratory infection. After being admitted to the hospital for “dehydration,” later discharged, and then readmitted, several more tour dates were postponed.