Pink Calls out Donald Trump Voters After His 'White Power' Retweet

Singer Pink called President Donald Trump the "racist in chief" and called out his supporters after Trump shared a video showing a resident of The Villages, Florida yelling the racist "white power" slogan. In his own message, Trump thanked the "great people" of the retirement community located northwest of Orlando. Trump later deleted the tweet after a White House spokesman claimed Trump did not hear what was said in the clip.

"Trump retweet’s a white man screaming WHITE POWER and you’re gonna vote for that? And you’re OFFENDED that you OFFEND ME?????" Pink wrote on Twitter, alongside a middle-finger emoji and the hashtag "racist in chief." The "Sober" singer then replied to several Twitter users who said they would no longer listen to her music because of her political beliefs.

One Twitter user told Pink she liked her "voice better when you're singing," so Pink listed her past songs that have touched on politics, like "Dear Mr. President" and "What About Us." She told the Twitter user to listen to "I Have Seen the Rain," a song her father James T. Moore wrote while serving in the Vietnam War.

When another Twitter user told her she would no longer buy her music, Pink replied, "Good riddance!" Another tried to start a "call to ban Pink," which she welcomed. "Hahah do it. Ban me. Y’all are f— dumb," she wrote. "Ban Pink! Hahahaha."

On Sunday morning, Trump retweeted a video from an early June protest at The Villages, where Republicans outnumber Democrats two to one, reports the Orlando Sentinel. In the clip, a Trump supporter is heard yelling "white power" after a protester called the man racist and asked where his white hood was. "Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall," Trump wrote. "Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!" Trump deleted his tweet by 11 a.m., but the original tweet is still available.

"President Trump is a big fan of The Villages. He did not hear the one statement made on the video," White House spokesman Judd Deere said of the tweet before it was deleted. "What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters." Trump visited the city last year. Although he mentioned visiting again soon, there is no scheduled date.

As for Pink, she often uses social media to take digs at the president. When it was clear Trump's June 20 rally at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma had a smaller audience than the Trump campaign expected, Pink called it a "donkey show." She added, "I think I sold that same place out in five minutes." Pink has also called Trump a "coward and a racist and just like everything else you've attempted in your life, A COMPLETE AND UTTER FAILURE" in reference to his response to the protests of racial injustice and police brutality.