Pete Davidson Shoves 'Touchy' Fan While Posing for Photos After Knicks Game

Pete Davidson got physical with a fan who invaded his personal space. In the video, posted by a fan on social media with the message, "here's angry pete Davidson," he pushes a man who gets too close for comfort. In video obtained by TMZ, Davidson poses for pictures and high-fives New York Knicks fans as he leaves Madison Square Garden on Sunday Then he appears to pose with a man in a pink shirt and blue cap before continuing to move through the crowd. Still, the fan followed Davidson, resting his head on the comedian's shoulder and putting his arm around him. Davidson appears to stay calm, taking more pictures with others, but when the overzealous fan encroaches on his territory, he loses his cool, telling the man to back off as he shoves him away. Finally, the man gives up and leaves Davidson alone.

As a celebrity, Davidson has encountered his share of overeager fans, even well-meaning ones, as he explained during a 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In a hilarious story, the SNL alum recalled overexcited fans dropping off weed at his mom's house. Despite his flattered reaction, the actor and comedian explained that the gift threatened to undermine his sobriety and made his mother uncomfortable. "So, if you see this, please do not do that," Davidson told viewers. Fallon sat down with Davidson and Judd Apatow to discuss their comedy, The King of Staten Island, and Davidson admitted to struggling with staying sober in isolation.

here’s angry pete davidson 💯 pic.twitter.com/WgQsZO2a4H — Clique Productions (@ImClique_) April 23, 2023

"Me and Judd released this video to kind of try and get it out there that the movie is coming out, and I mentioned that I wasn't doing drugs, that I was trying not to," he said. "And then literally three hours later, a lady rang my doorbell with a full bag of weed and gave it to my mom and said, 'I heard your son needs this.'" Davidson warned fans not to do this, but he will make good use of it if they do. "I will sell it," said the star. While Apatow joked that Davidson is now a drug dealer, Fallon encouraged viewers to respect the star's sobriety. "He's trying, folks, he's trying! Do not give him drugs," said The Tonight Show host. "Oh, my heavens. I love that. Three hours, that's not bad, dude. "Yeah, three hours. They came from Bayonne [New Jersey]," said Davidson. "They were like, 'We just came from Bayonne. We just saw your video — congrats on the movie.'"