Pete Davidson Spends Time With Kanye West After ‘SNL’ Diss

Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Pete Davidson, and Timothée Chalamet walked into a upscale restaurant.

No, that’s not the set-up to a joke. It’s something that actually happened on Wednesday night.

The four men hung out together to celebrate Cudi’s birthday, as apparent by West’s wife Kim Kardashian posting photos of the dinner on Twitter and wishing Cudi a “Happy Birthday.”

While West and Cudi are old friends who have worked together quite a bit in the past, West and Davidson hanging out comes as a bit of surprise, due to the fact that in a past episode of Saturday Night Live Davidson dissed West.

The comments came after West appeared on the late-night sketch comedy show as a musical guest and went into a pro-Donald Trump rant from the stage as the cameras stopped rolling at the end of the taping.

The following week, Davidson took to the Weekend Update segment to provides his take on the situation, and he did not hold back.

“Speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here. And I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” Davidson joked at the time.

He went on to note, “Kanye was wearing a MAGA hat… and he started saying people backstage tried to bully him into not wearing it. He wore it all week. Like, nobody told him not to wear it. I wish I bullied you. I wish I wouldn’t suggested that it might upset some people like, your wife, or every black person ever.”

West has been notoriously outspoken over his support of the U.S. President, going so far as to regularly don a red Make America Great Again hat.

Notably, West did previously state that he was distancing himself from politics, tweeting in 2018, “”My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

“I support creating jobs and opportunities for people who need them the most, I support prison reform, I support common-sense gun laws that will make our world safer,” he added in a subsequent tweet, also writing, “I support those who risk their lives to serve and protect us and I support holding people who misuse their power accountable. I believe in love and compassion for people seeking asylum and parents who are fighting to protect their children from violence and war.”

It seems as if West and Davidson may have been able to put their differences aside, if even for just a little while to celebrate with their mutual friend.