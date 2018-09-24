Pete Davidson Gets Death Threats in Wake of Ariana Grande Engagement

Pete Davidson recently revealed that he has been getting death threats in the wake of announcing his engagement to Ariana Grande.

The Blast reports that Davidson told Howard Stern that “someone” told him they “wanted to shoot [him] in the face.”

He joked that the vitriol seems to be because people think “she’s so hot” and that he’s “ugly” that leads to them to being upset about the relationship.

“It’s pretty rough, it’s like the walking dead out there,” he went on to quip.

As has been widely reported, Davidson and Grande announced their engagement in June after reportedly only dating for about a month. During a subsequent interview with Variety, Davidson shared just how he proposed to the singer.

“We were in bed hanging, after watching a movie,” the SNL star recalled. “I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope.”

“I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard,” he went on to joke. “Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the f— is this thing doing around?’ For right now, it’s rocking.”

“I can’t even put into words how great of a person she is. I could cry,” Davidson added. “She’s the f—ing coolest, hottest, nicest person I’ve ever met. I’m f—ng living the god— dream. I feel like I’m living in a fantasyland.”

He also spoke about their relationship in a separate interview with GQ, telling the outlet that he knew he wanted to marry her the first time he met her.

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow.’ She was calling my bluff,” Davidson admitted. “I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’”

He also spoke candidly about what living together is like for the couple in their recently-purchased $16 million Manhattan apartment, which he admits — technically — Grande paid for.

“She’s really sweet. She’s like, ‘This is our house,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re very nice for saying that. Thank you for letting me stay here,’ ” the comedian quipped. “She’s like, ‘We’re getting married!’ And I’m like, ‘I know, thank you for letting me stay here.’ “

“It’s like, we have six beanbags, but we have no forks—you know what I mean?” Davidson went on to say. “We’re learning how to be adults. We’re having a really fun time.”

Grande and Davidson have not yet announced a specific wedding date, but have said they plan to marry in 2019.