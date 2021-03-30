'Perfect Strangers' Actor Bronson Pinchot Unveils 60-Pound Weight Loss Transformation in Quarantine

✖

Bronson Pinchot feels "great" after shedding 60 pounds during lockdown. The Perfect Strangers actor, 61, unveiled his drastic weight loss transformation to Page Six this month, revealing that after spending the past several months focused on his health, he can now fit into clothing he wore in his 20s.

Pinchot's weight loss journey began at the start of 2020. The actor, who starred as Balki Bartokomous in the TV series, said he was compelled to lose weight nearly a year ago in May after he saw a photo of himself appearing in the 2017 competition series Battle of the Network Stars and only saw "an old fat guy." Pinchot immediately set off on the path to drop some serious pounds, a journey that began with him doing a deep-cleanse of his pantry and fridge that included tossing out all junk food and replacing it with "healthy food in the house." Pinchot, who now eats a vegan diet and compared those struggling to lose weight to puppies needing discipline, said he told himself, "'OK, puppy, you can have whatever's there.'"

Dropping those 60 pounds wasn’t an easy feat, and Pinchot admitted that he struggled at first. The actor said sleeping was difficult because he experienced hunger pains. He told his fans on Instagram that "at some point in every successful diet, you really do feel yourself eating yourself." Pinchot, however, stuck with it, and his hard work has paid off. The actor, who said he has struggled with his weight since he was 5, is now able to fit into clothing he wore while starring on Perfect Strangers three decades ago. Pinchot said he made the discovery after he opened up a storage box that sat untouched for 25 years. Pinchot is perhaps best known for his role as Balki Bartokomous on the series, which ran from 1986 to 1993 and followed the friendship between Chicago resident Larry Appleton, played by Mark Linn-Baker, and his distant European cousin Balki Bartokomous.

"And I just took off my clothes and put them on and they fit," he said. "And I thought, 'I'm pretty sure I'm the only 61-year-old within a 10-mile radius that's getting into his clothes from when he was a 26-year-old doing two aerobics classes a day.' And that feels pretty good. That feels pretty good."

Now, Pinchot said he is not exercising because he wants to see if he can maintain his weight without cardio. The actor told his fans that following his weight loss, he feels "Light, flexible, healthy, hydrated & confident." He has also been giving out encouraging words for others hoping to follow in his footsteps.