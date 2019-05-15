Peggy Lipton: Kyle MacLachlan Speaks out on ‘Twin Peaks’ Actress’ Death

Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan has spoken out on the death of his co-star, actress Peggy Lipton.

Taking to Twitter, MacLachlan mourned Lipton’s death by tweeting out a sweet message about how the Double R Diner “is dark,” in the wake of her passing.

He also call his former cast member a “beautiful soul,” and expressed how sad he was to learn of her death.

The RR diner is dark today. Very sorry to hear Peggy Lipton is gone. We’ve lost a beautiful soul. — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) May 12, 2019

Many of MacLachlan’s fans a followers have since commented on his post, expressing their own sorrow over Lipton’s passing.

“Sad day…lost another great one,” one user tweeted back. “She’s gone to the only place where the coffee and cherry pie is as fine as it is at the Double R.”

Norma, I’ll see you in my dreams RIP Peggy Lipton ❤️ pic.twitter.com/O15yxr2hkn — Steph (@SimoneChoule) May 12, 2019

“Tis a sad day indeed. I only knew her work on Twin Peaks, but I got emotionally attached to Norma as the motherly figure, the heart and soul of the town. She was a beautiful, and clearly talented lady whom I could only wish to meet,” another person said. “To friends & family, I’m sorry for your loss.”

“Sorry to hear about Peggy Lipton. By all accounts she was a generous friend, performer, and mother,” someone else commented.

MacLachlan is not the only celebrity and former co-star of Lipton to mourn her loss, as Mädchen Amick — who also starred in Twin Peaks — posted a heartfelt message on Instagram about the loss.

“I lost a sister today. She was a true angel on earth. Always the coolest in the room. You couldn’t fit anymore love into that gorgeous soul of hers and she shared her heart generously with everyone around her,” Amick wrote. “She was such a proud mother. Loved her girls more than anything in the world. I will always love you Peggy. I hope to dance with you again in the stars one day.”

Our hearts are full of sadness as we mourn the loss of the talented Peggy Lipton. She gave us our beloved Norma, who she filled with kindness and warmth as the heart of Twin Peaks.❤️ Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. We will truly miss her presence. pic.twitter.com/Uw2WJsmVrQ — Twin Peaks on Showtime (@SHO_TwinPeaks) May 12, 2019

Lipton is survived by her two daughters, actress Rashida Jones and fashion designer Kidada Jones. She was 72 years old at the time of her death.