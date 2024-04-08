Pauly Shore Sued Over Troubling Allegations

Pauly Shore and The Comedy Store are at the center of a lawsuit over an assault and battery incident back in December. According to USA Today, comedian Eliot Preschutti filed the suit against the Jury Duty actor and the comedy club he owns, alleging he was assaulted by bouncers at the club.

According to PEOPLE, documents on the lawsuit allege that two bouncers ran up to him and detained him after his server said he didn't pay the bill. "While Plaintiff was face-down on the sidewalk, various bouncers for the Comedy Store began to hit and kick him for an appreciable amount of time," the lawsuit alleges. "The bouncer that threw Plaintiff to the ground, while this beating was occurring, yelled 'this is for Pauly!'"

Shore's mother, Mitzi Shore, co-founded the Comedy Store in Los Angeles, passing on to the former MTV personality after she passed away. He was not present during the incident according to the filing.

"At times, their acts became so violent that other bouncers attempted to restrain them, lest they kill Plaintiff," the lawsuit adds. It is the second lawsuit alleging similar treatment, with Sean Kehoe and Kirra Lyn Potts filing in November 2022 that a member of the club's security allegedly assaulted them.

Shore was also mentioned in that lawsuit, alleging he was aware of the club's security and their actions, which he "agreed with and encouraged" the behavior.