Pauley Perrette Reveals Rare Photo With Dad and Sister While Visiting Alabama

Pauley Perrette has revealed a rare photo with her dad and sister while visiting her home state of Alabama. In the photo, Perrette and her family are posed with their arms around one another in the local firehouse. In the photo’s caption, Perrette mentioned that her 83-year-old father is still a firefighter to this day. Many of Perrette’s fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one saying, “You have much to be proud of! Your dad is an American Hero!”

“You have a beautiful and loving family sweet P. Yet one more reason I’ve been a big fan for a long time,” another person commented.

“Fabulous picture! So glad you’re with them. 🙂 Your father is an amazing man! Thank you for all you do, sir,” someone else tweeted back

“Thanks for sharing! I miss you on TV, but I’m soooo happy to see you happy. NO ONE deserves to be mistreated!!! Thank you for standing up for yourself and others,” one other user added.

“My dad was a firefighter, too! Compton, California. He retired due to Alzheimer’s, died 10 years ago. Your dad is definitely a hero!” a fifth follower shared.

Ahead of her heart-warming family photo, Perrette took to Twitter to defend herself from critics who gave her a hard time for getting injured while doing some home repairs.

The former NCIS actress shared that she wounded her hand while working on a vent, and then subsequently went to the ER to have the injury looked at.

After revealing she was ok and thanking her supportive followers, she set her sights on those who criticized her.

“Hey haters, yes I’m accident prone! But I install my own lights, I fix my own A/C, I do my own stuff, I’m a rough and tumble Alabama kid who hurts her redneck self sometimes. But not a spoiled brat,” she tweeted. “I do stuff! On my own! And sometimes get my hand caught in a fan!”

“I replaced my faucet and sink, fixed my A/C, installed 29 safety lights, replaced my gate and locks, built my own storage, installed ramps for my wheelchair pals, and everything else,” she also shared, then concluding, “I’m NOT a spoiled celebrity. I’m a redneck that gets s— done! And yeah, I get injured Worth it.”