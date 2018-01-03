Paul Sorvino Would ‘Kill’ Harvey Weinstein For Blacklisting His Daughter

Mira Sorvino was heartbroken to hear that Harvey Weinstein had blacklisted the actress in Hollywood and now her father Paul Sorvino seems to want to break something of Weinstein’s in return.

A TMZ cameraman caught up to Paul and asked him about the situation, to which the actor replied, “I will kill that motherf—er.”

“He ought to hope that he goes to jail, because if we come across [one another]… I think he’ll be going on the floor,” Sorvino then said.

After being told that a district attorney was making “strides” in a case against the disgraced movie studio executive, Sorvino said, “He’s gonna go to jail, that son of a b—,” and then added, “Good for him if he goes, cause if not he has to meet me.”

The cameraman also asked Sorvino if he had any prior knowledge of the blacklisting accusations against his daughter, and Sorvino said that he didn’t and if he had “[Weistein] would not be walking. He’d be in a wheelchair.”

Finally, Sorvino said the news about what happened made him “absolutely furious,” then he praised Mira as a “wonderful” and “courageous” person, and said that Weinstein was a “pig” who will “die in jail.”

As was previously reported, Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson told reporters that Weinstein and his company Miramax told him that he shouldn’t work with Sorvino or Ashley Judd because “they were a nightmare to work with.”

After seeing the report, Sorvino tweeted out, “I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick.”