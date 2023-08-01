David Hasselhoff Remembers Roommate and 'Great Friend' Paul Reubens Following His Death

The world has been mourning the death of Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens, and now many of his friends are sharing memorials to the late comedian. One such friend is Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, who shared on Twitter that he remembers Reubens as a "great friend." The actor also revealed that he and Reubens were once roommates, during the time they attended CalArts — California Institute of the Arts — together.

Hasselhoff also praised his late pal for never forgetting "anyone's birthday" from their class, and quipped that one of his fondest memories is the time gave him "The Muppets" for his birthday. "He was always kind to me and to everyone. He will be missed," Hasselhoff concluded his post. The actor also included a throwback photo of himself and Reubens, who is dressed as Pee-wee Herman in the picture.

On Monday, Reubens' representatives and family issues a statement revealing that the beloved entertainer had passed away after a long battle with cancer. "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness," read the statement on Reubens' social media page. "Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Reubens is most well-known for giving the world Pee-wee Herman, who was initially introduced through a stage performance, The Pee-wee Herman Show, which ran from 1981 until 1984. In 1985, Ruebens starred in Pee-wee's Big Adventure, the character's major motion picture which was directed by Tim Burton and written by Reubens, Michael Varhol, and late SNL actor Phil Hartman, who has previously helped to develop the quirky character. The film spawned two stand-alone sequels: Big Top Pee-wee (1988) and Pee-wee's Big Holiday (2016).

Perhaps the most notable Pee-wee Herman project would be Pee-wee's Playhouse, a children's series which ran on CBS from 1986 until 1991. The series introduced fans to a number of bizarre and funny characters in Pee-wee's whimsical house, such as a talking chair and a magic genie. The show remains beloved by fans, and has twice been ranked in the top 15 on TV Guide's Top Cult Shows Ever.