Patton Oswalt Helps Raise Money for Man Who ‘Attacked’ Him After Learning of Health Condition

Patton Oswalt sure knows how to win a Twitter fight.

The actor proved to be the bigger person after he surprised a man who had dissed him on Twitter by promoting his GoFundMe account to help with his medical bills stemming from various health issues including sepsis — a life-threatening bacterial infection.

“Aw, man. This dude just attacked me on Twitter and I joked back but then I looked at his timeline and he’s in a LOT of trouble health-wise,” Oswalt wrote, also adding a link to the GoFundMe campaign. “I’d be pissed off too. He’s been dealt some sh—ty cards — let’s deal him some good ones. Click and donate — just like I’m about to.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, the man had received only $600 of his $5,000 goal before Oswalt donated $2,000 and called his followers to action. Less than an hour after his tweet, the user’s goal had been met and doubled.

“Patton. You have humbled me to the point where I can barely compose my words. You have caused me to take pause and reflect on how harmful words from my mouth could result in such an outpouring,” the man replied. “Thank you for this and I will pass this on to my cousin who needs help. A cascade.”

In another tweet, the man expressed his gratitude further, writing: “I want to thank everyone who came to my aid with generous outpourings- and also to [Patton Oswalt] without whom I would not be the recipient of so much love and support. I’m not a man who ever cries but I had to wait to send this. And to quote Stuart on Big Bang ‘meat tonight.”

While the GoFundMe description was written in first person, it was not clear if the money was meant for the man or a family member who was in need. Despite the questions, Oswalt replied that he was happy to help spread his campaign.

He also added a political message calling for better healthcare in the United States.

“Whew! Is your cousin the one who had sepsis or was it you? Either way I’m glad the $$$ goal was met. And PLEASE understand that people like [AOC] are battling so you DON’T have to depend on GoFundMe to live with dignity and vigor. (And I’m working on getting to Alabama…).

The A.P. Bio is no stranger to grief after his first wife, true crime writer Michelle McNamara, died unexpectedly in 2016.