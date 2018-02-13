Actor Patrick Boll Arrested for Soliciting Prostitute in Undercover Sting

Actor Patrick Boll was arrested in Florida along with five others in a prostitution sting on Friday.

The 53-year-old How to Be Single, Law & Order, Gossip Girl and Burn After Reading actor was arrested in a Naples hotel, according to TMZ.

He was booked for soliciting prostitution and has already been bailed out.

Boll, who also performs on Broadway, was reportedly touring on a show in Naples when he was arrested in the sting.

Boll appeared in various roles on both Law & Order and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He appeared in two episodes of Gossip Girl as a banker. He played Sandy’s Man in 2008’s Burn After Reading and in 2016 played Josh’s Dad in How to Be Single.

The six men who were arrested in the sting, ranging in age from 29 to 70, allegedly made contact with an undercover officer by text. They thought they were meeting a prostitute in a Naples hotel. The undercover officer, posing as a prostitute, negotiated a price with the men and at that point they were arrested.

The Naples Daily News reports that the men negotiated to pay an undercover officer between $150 and $300 for sex acts. A Florida judge, Lee County Circuit Judge Jay B. Rosman was also arrested in the sting, as was a former pastor, Richard Cecil. Rosman was also booked for resisting arrest.

According to the Naples Daily News, Rosman was appointed as a Lee County Court Judge in 1986 and become a circuit judge in 1992. He has previously worked as an assistant state attorney and assistant public defender as working in private practice.

In 2009, Rosman was a finalist to become a judge on the Second District Court of Appeals. His latest reelection came in 2016. He served as chief judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit from 2011 until June 2015, according to his biography on the circuit’s page.

Rosman handles civil, probate and guardianship cases in Lee County and has presided over significant cases in the county.