Patrica Healy, Wife of Engelbert Humperdinck, Dead at 85 After Contracting COVID-19

Actress Patrica Healy, the wife of Engelbert Humperdinck, has died at the age of 85, after contracting COVID-19. Humperdinck, 85, shared the sad news in a post on Facebook, writing on Friday, "Dear friends, please forgive the silence, after the unbelievable response to our plea for prayers. Our family is heartbroken over the loss of my darling wife. Last night, she slipped softly away, as if by God's clockwork." He added, The last rites were given just before our usual prayers at the 8 pm hour, by our nephew, Father Paul. It was 4 am for him. We were so grateful to have him gently lead Popea through this last chapter, with a familiar voice and such love."

Humperdinck, a legendary pop singer and entertainer, went on to share that Healy was "surrounded" by their children, Louise, Jason, Brad, while their son Scott joined via FaceTime. "Her longtime caregivers lovingly helped make her transition easier on us all," he continued. "Her earthly limitations no longer hold her down as she is freely running the glorious gardens of Heaven, reunited with so many loved ones. We prayed as a family, blessed her with the water from Lourdes and off she went... ushered into the arms of Jesus with help from the generous heart filled prayers from all around the world. "

The grieving husband also sent thanks to all "those who reached out in what we now know were her final days, and sent energy, love and words of deep connection to a loving God." Humperdinck continued, "He will be the ultimate Caregiver of peace and love. [Patricia's] battle with Alzheimer’s was brave from the very beginning. She never resisted as we tried to leave no stone unturned. We love you beyond words, forever and always. It is slipping now into the minutes of a full day without you. Goodnight my baby."

Humperdinck and Healy married in 1964, after meeting in a nightclub. Healy as an actress who worked quite regularly during the '60s and '70s — as noted by Deadline — appearing in British films such as The White Bus (1964), Wuthering Heights (1968). The outlet also pointed out that Healy's final acting role was in the 1994 television mini-series Middlemarch.

In the wake of her passing, many of Humperdinck's peers have come out to express their sorrow, such as singer Edward Mena. "I'm so sorry, sir. My condolences," Mean wrote in an Instagram comment. "May she rest in peace and her memory live inside your heart forever. You and your family are on my prayers."