Abigail Breslin's Dad on a Ventilator After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Abigail Breslin's father had to be placed on a ventilator Wednesday morning after contracting COVID-19, the Zombieland actress, 24, announced to her Twitter followers as she asked for prayers. While the Breslin family is remaining positive in light of Michael's ventilation, the star reminded her followers to wear their face masks and practice coronavirus safety protocols amid the pandemic that has killed more than 471,000 Americans to date.

"Hi guys. Unfortunately, this post isn't one I ever thought I would have to make. I'm asking for prayers and positivity sent this way for my daddy, Michael who tested positive for COVID-19 and this morning had to be placed on a ventilator," Breslin began her statement. "We are continuing to stay positive and know he's under great care," she added. "I'm extremely thankful for the nurses and doctors who are working hard to make sure he fights this virus."

"I have faith that things will turn around at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol," she added. The Little Miss Sunshine actress' followers were quick to share their love and support. "Hope he’ll pull through and fully recovers. Let’s hope for the best!" one person wrote. "Sending you, your family & loved ones lots of love and strength in these difficult times." Another replied, "I’ll keep your father and your family in my prayers, and sending all the positivity to you!" while a third added, "I'm so sorry to hear this, sending you all the love and i hope he recovers smoothly."

The actress' father is a telecommunications expert, consultant and computer programmer, Entertainment Weekly reports, and raised his youngest, Abigail, alongside brothers Ryan and Spencer, who are both also actors. In December 2015, Breslin told the outlet that it was her family she had to thank for keeping her protected and grounded after skyrocketing to fame in 2002 with Signs, going on to be nominated for an Oscar for her role as Olive Hoover in 2006's Little Miss Sunshine just a few years later.

"My family's been really important when I've wrapped on a set and I'd go home," she shared at the time of her family's dynamic when it comes to her life in Hollywood. "It was always like a set-free zone, we couldn't talk about work, we'd just talk about normal, real-life things."