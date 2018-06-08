‘Parts Unknown’ Posts Anthony Bourdain Quote: ‘If I’m An Advocate for Anything, It’s to Move’

The CNN series Parts Unknown honored host Anthony Bourdain following his death by posting one of his most iconic quotes on Twitter Friday.

The celebrity chef was found dead at the age of 61 Friday morning in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France of an apparent suicide. He was in France filming new episodes of the award-winning CNN series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show’s official Twitter account posted the number of the National Suicide Prevention hotline along with a quote from the famous chef and world traveler.

CNN mourns the loss of Anthony Bourdain. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/bpFEOuN8Un — Parts Unknown (@PartsUnknownCNN) June 8, 2018

“If I’m an advocate for anything, it’s to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else’s shoes or at least eat their food. It’s a plus for everybody,” the quote read.

CNN will be honoring the chef’s life Friday night with a special, Remembering Anthony Bourdain, set to air at 10 p.m. ET, followed by a marathon Saturday night of his award-winning series, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

A new episode of the series set in Berlin is expected to premiere on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET with an introduction by Anderson Cooper.

“His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller,” CNN said in a statement Friday morning. “His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

The celebrity chef was found in his hotel room by fellow chef and best friend Eric Ripert.

Bourdain rose to prominence in 2000 for his storytelling and honest look into the world of food, attracting national attention with his book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.

In 2002, he transitioned to television, where many of his shows featured Bourdain traveling the world to meet new people and new tastes. He hosted A Cook’s Tour for the Food Network, then Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations and The Layover for Travel Channel. In 2013, he joined CNN to host Parts Unknown.

Bourdain’s girlfriend Asia Argento, one of Harvey Weinstein’s most outspoken accusers, broke her silence on Bourdain’s death later Friday.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds,” Argento wrote on Twitter. “He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated,” Argento added. “My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

He leaves behind his girlfriend Argento and 11-year-old daughter.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).