Paris Jackson Voluntarily Chose to Enter Treatment

Paris Jackson voluntarily entered a treatment facility seeking help for her physical and emotional health.

Jackson, the 20-year-old daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson, reportedly was not forced to enter treatment earlier this week, but had voluntarily made the decision as she is “completely focusing on herself for a bit” and is determined to be in as “positive” a space as possible.

“She had a long year traveling around the world for work and charity projects and was feeling really run down,” a source close to the musician told PEOPLE. There wasn’t some big event that led to her seeking treatment. This was 100 percent her own decision. No one forced her to get help.”

A source close to Jackson confirmed to multiple outlets on Tuesday that the 20-year-old had recently checked into a treatment facility after deciding that “she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health” following a “busy year of work engagements.”

The source added that Jackson had “checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan” and that she was “looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her.”

The 20-year-old had reportedly received an evaluation at the facility but returned home shortly after and was said to just be “tired” and “exhausted.”

Although Jackson herself, who has been open about her struggles about her struggles with depression, anxiety and substance abuse in the past, did not confirm or deny the reports, she did update fans on her health in an Instagram post the following day.

“yes i’ve taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but i am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever!,” she wrote before going on to give fans an update about her musical career with her band, The Sound Flowers.

“gabriel and i have some new music we’re stoked to share with y’all! hope you guys’ new year started out with lots of love and light and all the things. i’ll be back soon!! xxox,” she concluded.

Jackson was hospitalized in 2013 after attempting suicide at the age of 15, something that she later revealed was due to her “going through a lot of, like teen angst” and her “dealing with my depression and my anxiety without any help.”