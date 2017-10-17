Paris Jackson Poses Topless to Show She’s ‘Comfortable in Her Rolls’

Paris Jackson is comfortable with all the parts of her body, and she wants the world to know it!

comfortable in my rolls. fuck wit me. A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson posted a photo of herself clad only in gray Calvin Klein undies on Instagram Monday accompanied with a short and not-so-sweet message of body acceptance.

“comfortable in my rolls. f–k wit me,” she wrote for the caption.

As a model, Jackson is no stranger to posing in little to no clothing.

The 19-year-old posed naked on the photo sharing app just last month to flaunt a new tattoo–one of more than 50 she has honoring people who inspire her such as her father, she tells PEOPLE.

In May, Jackson expounded more on her philosophy about being naked freely, once again accompanying an intimate photo on Instagram.

“i’ll say it again for those questioning what i stand for and how i express myself,” she wrote. “nudity started as a movement for ‘going back to nature’, ‘expressing freedom’, ‘being healthier’ and was even called a philosophy. being naked is part of what makes us human. for me it helps me feel more connected to mama gaia. i’m usually naked when i garden.”

She continues that while many in her industry tend to sexualize the human form, she sees the naked body as being tied to feminism.

“also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way,” she said. “whether it’s being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself.”