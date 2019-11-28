Paris Jackson Slapped With Major Speeding Ticket After Being Clocked at 90 mph

Paris Jackson is dealing with a huge speeding ticket, according to a new report by TMZ. Police have just confirmed that Jackson was pulled over last month while driving “well over 90” miles per hour.

Jackson is dealing with a lot these days, from the public rehashing of her father’s alleged scandals to her family’s resulting internal drama. Still, to police that is no excuse for her speed on the 101 highway in California last month.

The 21-year-old was reportedly pulled over near Universal Studios Hollywood. She was clocked at “well over 90” miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone, though her exact speed was not released. The report notes that she was close to the 100 mph mark.

The traffic stop reportedly came at around 1 a.m. on the day in question. Jackson was cited for speeding, though at that speed cops can issue an additional fine for reckless endangerment. It is unclear whether anyone was in the car with her.

Jackson was reportedly driving her 2017 Jeep Wrangler, which she has been photographed in around the L.A. area recently. Jackson has been playing lots of gigs around Hollywood this year, bringing her unique brand of singer-songwriter music to different collaborators.

Jackson has not commented on the hefty ticket on social media. In general, the songstress has been keeping a relatively low profile this year, as the world re-examines the legacy of her father, The Prince of Pop. Michael Jackson was the subject of the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, where two men detail their allegations that he sexually assaulted them when they were children.

Jackson has kept her head down in the face of all this coverage. She has said little about the documentary, or about the allegations against her dad, even as other family members insist that they are not true. However, she has defended him in other areas, including his lasting legacy as a pioneering musician, and as a father.

Back in June, Jackson fired back at a social media troll who tweeted that her “dad must be ashamed of her” because of her marijuana use, adding that she “must do meth too.”

“Because an organic medicinal plant from mother earth with dozens of healing properties that is legal where i live and used to help suffering people around the world = meth,” Jackson shot back. “Instead of taking poisonous addictive pharmaceuticals, this incredible medicine from the earth has been prescribed to me to help with my depression, anxiety, ptsd, and insomnia.”

“I don’t do it as soon as i wake up unless it’s a rare occasion. i don’t do it when i work and i don’t do it when i drive,” she went on. “It’s medicine to me and not an every day thing.”