Paris Jackson Says Grandfather Joe Did Not Send ‘Sunset’ Tweet

Paris Jackson says that her grandfather Joe Jackson did not send out the cryptic "sunrise" tweet from his Twitter account.

In the tweet, a photo of Joe was shared, along with the caption, "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes."

Jacksonretweeted that post, saying that while it "is a beautiful tweet," she is upset "to see whoever is in charge of this account taking advantage of it."

"My grandfather did not tweet this," she continued. "I'm not sure if he's ever used this account."

In subsequent tweets replying to fan questions, Jackson also revealed that she "flew out" to be with him, confirming that "there's no possible way for him to have tweeted" the photo and caption as she "was with him."

As has been reported, Joe is said to be dying of cancer, having recently been hospitalized due to the illness.

While some of Jackson' followers had inquiries about Joe and the Twitter account, many simply wanted to share their love and support during the family's difficult time.

"Thank you Paris for the truth, thinking of u and ur family at a very difficult time," one fan said."

"That's too bad! Well, your grandfather is in our prayers, as well as the rest of your family," another tweeted. "I know that your dad is watching over you all!

Jackson's Aunt Janet Jackson also recently spoke openly about Joe, honoring him during her Radio Disney Awards speech for the Impact Award.

"It's beautiful, it's humbling to be recognized as someone that has had a positive impact, but if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it is only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life," the 52-year-old daughter of Joe and Katherine Jackson said.

"My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable. My father — my incredible father — drove me to be the best that I can," she added. "My siblings set an incredibly high standard for artistic excellence … Sometimes, having an impact can be as simple as a smile, a handshake, or a hug."

While Joe's current condition is unknown, it has been reported that he does not have long to live.